Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Ichor stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $974.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ichor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $503,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

