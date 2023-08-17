IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.27. IDEX has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

