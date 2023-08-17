IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.28. IES has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,221 shares of company stock valued at $852,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IES by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

