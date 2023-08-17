iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IHRT

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

IHRT stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 58,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 858.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 202,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,119,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 618,622 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 375.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 222,627 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.