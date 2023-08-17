Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $236.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.28. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

