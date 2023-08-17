Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
Immersion Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.42.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immersion Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
