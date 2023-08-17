Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.