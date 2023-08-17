IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

