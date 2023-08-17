IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
IMPACT Silver Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.