ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 336 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $367.26 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

