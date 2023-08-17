ING Groep NV Invests $29,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

