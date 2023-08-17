ING Groep NV Sells 164 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $135.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,946,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.