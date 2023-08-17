ING Groep NV Takes $78,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $175,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 69.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $250,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $451.97 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

