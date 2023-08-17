Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

INVA stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,284,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,284,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $91,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 177,000 shares of company stock worth $2,306,980. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Innoviva by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

