Insider Buying: Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Purchases $18,000.00 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Arnone acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

