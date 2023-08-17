Insider Buying: Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,268.55).

Marks Electrical Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.58. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,964.00.

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 123 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.56) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

