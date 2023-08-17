Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells 149 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $186.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

