Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $97,240.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

