Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.62. 64,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 376,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,296,578 shares of company stock valued at $116,982,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

