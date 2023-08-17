Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

PHO stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

