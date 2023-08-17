Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.39. 2,954,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,783,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

