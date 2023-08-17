IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $244.15.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

