iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in July

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,044,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.44 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

