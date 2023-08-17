iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

