iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 484,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 266,026 shares.The stock last traded at $158.45 and had previously closed at $159.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

