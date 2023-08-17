Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 5.5%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.22. 85,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 402,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Taylor Melvin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $1,096,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

