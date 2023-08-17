Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $163.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.
View Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.