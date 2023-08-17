JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $34.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 141,052 shares.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 723.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

