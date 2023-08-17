John T. Mills Sells 282 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) Director John T. Mills sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $22,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

