Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 969,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday.
Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
