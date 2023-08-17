JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 397,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

