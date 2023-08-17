K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.39

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 210360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.68.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.30 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.2931034 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

