Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

