Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

