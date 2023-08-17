Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after acquiring an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

