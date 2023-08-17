Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 18,172 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 217.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 271.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,986 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 184,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 95.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

