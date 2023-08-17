Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

