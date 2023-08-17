Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,094 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

XPO opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

