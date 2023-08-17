Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

ARE stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

