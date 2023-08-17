Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kernel Group Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of KRNLW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

