Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

