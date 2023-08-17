KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Purchases $114,900.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

