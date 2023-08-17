KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Down 4.3%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.55. 3,003,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,053,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

