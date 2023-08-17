Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.58.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile



Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

