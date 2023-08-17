Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Kforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kforce

Kforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.87 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.