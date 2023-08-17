Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.