Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III Sells 1,800 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $25,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Harvey Sinkfield III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $127,560.76.

Laureate Education Stock Down 2.4 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LAUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Laureate Education by 44.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 36.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

