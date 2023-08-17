Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 6.4%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 2,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 52,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

