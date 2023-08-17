LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $11.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LendingClub by 173.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in LendingClub by 638.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 892,484 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $744.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. LendingClub has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

