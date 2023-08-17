Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Trading 50% Higher

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 316,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 973% from the average session volume of 29,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Leonovus Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$627,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.39.

About Leonovus

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

