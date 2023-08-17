Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 343,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

LBRDA opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,714,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,370,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,487 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

