Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

